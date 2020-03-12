COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Per order of Chief Justice of South Carolina Donald Beatty, the Richland County Courthouse has streamlined operations until further notice.
The order comes after someone at the courthouse made indirect contact with the coronavirus. The streamlining means that all jury trials are postponed until the order is limited. Non-jury trials and other hearings can proceed with only attorneys, clients, and necessary witnesses appearing. Provisions for emergency appearance will be made by the respective Chief Judge for Administrative Purposes.
Additionally, only essential personnel shall report to the Richland County Courthouse for work, and provisions will be made for the acceptance of filings and payments along with transmission of necessary information to law enforcement and other government bodies.
Further, the family court will only hear emergency matters to include DSS Emergency Protective Custody, Juvenile Detentions, Bench Warrants, and Emergency Petitions for Orders of Protection from Domestic Abuse beginning Friday, March 13.
