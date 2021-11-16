COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A federal judge has sided with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 12 other states that say the part of the stimulus plan that prohibits states from cutting taxes is unconstitutional, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
A permanent injunction was granted against that part of the stimulus plan because it’s unconstitutionally ambiguous and Congress overused its power, according to the judge.
The Office said that case is focused on part of the federal stimulus plan designed to help states recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the part in question said states couldn’t use any of the stimulus money to cut taxes or revenues, either directly or indirectly.
Twenty-one state attorneys general argued that meant state couldn’t cut taxes for any reason, even if those cuts were planned before the pandemic or used other funds, because the federal government could argue the tax cuts would be paid for by using stimulus money.
“We knew this tax mandate on the states was clearly unconstitutional and we’re grateful a federal court agrees,” said Wilson. “This is a win for taxpayers, the states, the Constitution and the rule of law.”
The U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler, in the Northern District of Alabama, ruled this:
…the Tax Mandate has and will continue to inflict irreparable injury to the Plaintiff States, who are all either faced with or bound by an unconstitutionally ambiguous ‘deal’ that is intruding on each State’s ability to exercise its ‘indispensable’ sovereign power to tax.
However, he also ruled the federal government is free to enforce the rest of the stimulus plan.
Joining South Carolina in filing the lawsuit were the states of West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah.
