ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) The Georgia Department of Public Health released the state's latest coronavirus statistics Sunday, saying there are now 600 reported cases of the virus.
At this time, there have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
Officials say that the bulk of the state's coronavirus cases are coming out of Fulton County - totaling 108 as of noon on March 22. Cobb County follows with 61 cases, while Bartow County has 57.
Health officials release updated numbers twice a day. You can stay up to date here.
