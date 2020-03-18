ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Georgia surged by more than 50 - reaching nearly 200.
At noon each day, the Georgia Department of Public Health releases an update on the coronavirus impact within the state. Wednesday, they reported 197 cases had been confirmed.
There have been 3 deaths reported in the state.
Of the 197 cases, the majority were located in Fulton County - coming in at 49. Cobb County follows with 28 cases, with Bartow County seeing 19.
For daily updates out of the state as it pertains to the coronavirus, click here.
MORE NEWS:
63 COVID-19 cases now confirmed in N.C.; state says 1,850 tests completed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.