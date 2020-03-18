Here's what we know about the 100 people who've died in the US from coronavirus

ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Georgia surged by more than 50 - reaching nearly 200. 

At noon each day, the Georgia Department of Public Health releases an update on the coronavirus impact within the state. Wednesday, they reported 197 cases had been confirmed. 

There has been one death reported. 

Of the 197 cases, the majority were located in Fulton County - coming in at 49. Cobb County follows with 28 cases, with Bartow County seeing 19. 

