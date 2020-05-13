COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have now climbed past 8,000 along with deaths nearing 400, according to new numbers released Wednesday.
SC DHEC says 133 new cases across the state bring the caseload to 8,0,30, while seven additional deaths bring the toll to 362. A middle-aged person in Greenville County was among those seven.
Of the 133 new cases announced Wednesday, 29 were in the Upstate. Here's the breakdown of new cases in the Upstate:
- Anderson County: 2
- Greenville County: 16
- Greenwood County: 4
- Laurens County: 1
- Pickens County: 3
- Spartanburg County: 3
DHEC has begun partnering with community partners to provide testing for the virus across the state. You can find mobile clinics online at this link.
You can also find resources for managing mental health, courtesy of DHEC and the Department of Mental Health, at this link.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the DMH's statewide Community Crisis Response and Intervention Number. It's toll-free and operates 24 hours a day. That number is 833-364-2274.
