ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced that the total COVID-19 cases in the state was nearing 3,000.
As of 11:30 a.m. on March 30, there were 2,809 reported coronavirus cases, with 87 reported deaths. At least 707 people are currently hospitalized as a result of contracting the virus.
Fulton County remains the county with the most reported cases, seeing 463. Dekalb follows, with 281 cases.
