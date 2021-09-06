HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Henderson County Public Schools confirmed that five students and staff members at Apple Valley Middle School have confirmed COVID-19 cases that are linked to each other.
The district says it is working to determine any close contacts with those that tested positive.
According to HCPS, if someone is identified to be a close contact with someone in the cluster, they will be contacted directly by the district.
HCPS says that operations at Apple Valley will continue as usual as those who tested positive are in quarantine.
