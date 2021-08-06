HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- Haywood County Emergency Services announces that Haywood County Health & Human Services identified a COVID-19 cluster connected to the Haywood County Public Schools’ Maintenance Department.
Officials say that a total of nine positive cases are connected to the cluster, including employees and their close contacts.
“We are working closely with HCPS to identify close contacts to the employees affected by COVID-19. Our goal is to decrease transmission and keep our community safe. I want to encourage those who have not been vaccinated to consider doing so. Teachers, staff, and students are encouraged to wear masks while indoors, maintain a safe distance when possible, and practice good hand hygiene. We are also encouraging those with COVID-19 symptoms to remain home and see their healthcare provider for testing. Community spread is on the rise and we all need to protect ourselves and those around us,” said Sarah Henderson, Haywood County Public Health Director.
The North Carolina Division of Public Health defines a cluster as a minimum of 5 cases with illness onsets or initial positive test results within a 14-day period. They also define a cluster as plausible linkage between cases that were present in the same setting during the same time period.
Symptomatic individuals who test positive must remain isolated under one of the following conditions, according to officials.
- At least 10 days have passed since the symptoms started
- At least 24 hours have passed since the person's last fever without the use of fever-reducing medicine.
- Symptoms have improved.
- Asymptomatic individuals must allow at least 14 days pass after their positive test if ne symptoms develop.
For more information and guidance for business owners and customers in North Carolina, please visit Guidance | NC COVID-19 (ncdhhs.gov).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.