WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- On Thursday, The Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency announced that they identified a COVID-19 cluster at the Haywood County Detention Center.
Officials say that over the past week, five people in the same pod tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone connected with the pod was tested after the initial case showed mild symptoms. Officials say four tests came back positive on April 14, and a fifth test came back positive on April 17.
Sheriff Greg Christopher said in a press release, “Our detention center command staff continues to work diligently to protect the inmates and our detention officers from this virus by following the recommended protocols and guidelines of the CDC. For the number of arrestees that have entered our detention facility over the last 14 months, the staff has done an outstanding job minimizing risk,”
According to officials, everyone in the pod has been in isolation since the first positive test, and everyone is being tested every three days throughout the quarantine process. One of the COVID-positive persons has since bonded out but has been instructed to and has agreed to quarantine at home, following Haywood County Health and Human Services guidance.
"The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with HHS from the onset of the initial positive case. They are following CDC guidelines for quarantining of positive cases and isolation of close contacts. They are monitoring inmates and staff closely for symptoms and testing appropriately. They have implemented thorough cleaning procedures above and beyond the normal daily routine and continue to enforce masks and social distancing,” said Sarah Henderson, the public health director. for Haywood County Health and Human Services.
