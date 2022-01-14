HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Two school districts in western North Carolina confirmed that they are dealing with COVID-19 clusters.
Buncombe County Schools says that they have identified five linked cases at North Buncombe High School and Enka Middle School.
The district confirms that all school related close contacts have been identified and notified.
BCS says that operations at both schools will continue as usual.
Henderson County Public Schools announced on Friday that a cluster of five linked cases was identified at Hillendale Elementary School.
For parents of children who were close contacts of positive cases, the district says that the Hillendale Elementary nurse or contact tracers from the Henderson County Department of Public Health will be in direct communication.
Operations at Hillendale will continue as usual, according to HCPS.
Students and staff who are in quarantine will be receiving information from administrators about how to access instruction if they are able to, the district confirmed.
