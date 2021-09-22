BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County Schools confirmed that COVID-19 clusters have been identified at West Buncombe Elementary School and Enka High School.
According to the district, a cluster is defined as five or more linked COVID-19 cases over a two week period.
BCS clarified that the clusters at the two schools are not related to each other.
Operations at both schools will continue as usual, the district says.
