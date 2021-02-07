ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the number of people eligible in South Carolina to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will increase as people ages 65-69 can begin scheduling appointments to get the vaccine.
That starts on the same day a vaccine clinic in Anderson will begin operations six days a week.
Starting on Feb. 8, the Anderson Civic Center turns into the center of the COVID-19 vaccination effort in the county.
Both DHEC and AnMed Health will be using the facility, each three days a week, to get as many doses in arms as possible.
Officials with Anderson County telling FOX Carolina a couple of weeks ago when plans for the vaccine center were first announced, they could do around 1,000 vaccinations a day.
The vaccine clinic will be open Mon.-Sat. and open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
DHEC will run the site Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday while AnMed will run the clinic on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
People wanting to get vaccinated at the Civic Center in Anderson can sign up for an appointment through MyChart.
Only people in phase 1A will be able to schedule a vaccine at the Civic Center for the time being, but that group is expanding.
Feb. 8 also marks the start of South Carolina expanding who is eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to include people 65 and up.
There's more than 300,000 people in South Carolina between the ages of 65 and 69 that can get scheduled starting Monday to get the vaccine if they want.
"As we see this kind of unfold it's a very difficult process because of the uncertainty about the availability of the vaccine," says DHEC Chief Medical Officer for COVID-19 Dr. Michael Kacka. "It's not just the allocations of the Pfizer and the Moderna on the horizon. We may see additional vaccines available which may significantly change, hopefully in a positive way, the amount of vaccine that is available and certainly will allow us to do much more groups all at the same time and potentially do a full rollout of a phase rather than having to pick from specific groups."
Health officials with DHEC say they are able to expand eligibility of who gets the vaccine at this time because the state is expecting an increase in the number of doses they receive, adding that their priority is getting the most at-risk population vaccinated first.
Again, South Carolina is in Phase 1A of its vaccine rollout plan meaning that the only people eligible for the vaccine at this time are those 65+ and healthcare workers.
