GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anyone looking to get the vaccine or get tested for coronavirus will have multiple places to do so in the Upstate this week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Vaccine clinics and COVID-19 testing sites are running Monday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 5 at the following locations for free:
• Monday, August 30, Wednesday September 1 through Friday September 3, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Anderson County Health Dept., 220 McGee Road, Anderson
• Monday, August 30, Wednesday September 1 through Friday September 3, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Cherokee County Health Dept., 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney
• Monday, August 30, Wednesday September 1 through Friday September 3, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Greenville County Health Dept., 200 University Ridge, Greenville
• Monday, August 30 through Friday September 3, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Piedmont Tech, 343 North Emerald Road (Beside Cardiology Technology), Greenwood
• Monday, August 30, Wednesday September 1 through Friday September 3, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Greenwood County Health Dept., 1736 South Main Street, Greenwood
• Monday, August 30, Wednesday September 1 through Friday September 3, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Laurens County Health Dept., 93 Human Services Road, Clinton
• Monday, August 30 and Wednesday September 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., McCormick County Health Dept., 204 Highway 28 South, McCormick
• Monday, August 30, Wednesday September 1 through Friday September 3, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Shaver Recreation Complex, 698 West South 4th Street, Seneca
• Monday, August 30, Wednesday September 1 through Friday September 3, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Oconee County Health Dept., 609 Townville Street, Seneca
• Monday, August 30, Wednesday September 1 through Friday September 3, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickens County Health Dept., 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens
• Monday, August 30, Wednesday September 1 through Friday September 3, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Spartanburg County Health Dept., 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg
• Monday, August 30, Thursday September 2 and Friday September 3, 9:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Union County Recreation Center, 111 Thomas Street, Union
• Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Anderson County Health Dept.., 220 McGee Road, Anderson {EVENING HOURS}
• Tuesday, August 31, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Foothills Presbyterian Community, 205 Bud Nalley Drive, Easley
• Tuesday, August 31, 9:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m., Cherokee County Health Dept., 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney {EVENING HOURS}
• Tuesday, August 31, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Greenville County Health Dept., 200 University Ridge, Greenville {EVENING HOURS}
• Tuesday, August 31, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Dept., 1736 South Main Street, Greenwood {EVENING HOURS}
• Tuesday, August 31, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Dept., 93 Human Services Road, Clinton {EVENING HOURS}
• Tuesday, August 31, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Oconee County Health Dept., 609 Townville Street, Seneca {EVENING HOURS}
• Tuesday, August 31, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Pickens County Health Dept., 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens {EVENING HOURS}
• Tuesday, August 31, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Spartanburg County Health Dept., 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg {EVENING HOURS}
• Tuesday, August 31, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Union County Health Dept., 115 Thomas Street, Union {EVENING HOURS}
• Tuesday, August 31, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Abbeville County Health Dept., 909 West Greenwood Street, Unit 2, Abbeville {EVENING HOURS}
• Tuesday, August 31 through Thursday September 2, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Broad River Electric River Co-Op, 811 Hamrick Street, Gaffney
• Wednesday, September 1, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Union County Health Dept., 115 Thomas Street, Union
• Thursday, September 2 and Friday September 3, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Abbeville County Health Dept., 909 West Greenwood Street, Unit 2, Abbeville
• Thursday, September 2, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Anderson's Farmer's Market, 402 North Murray Ave, Anderson
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older, while the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up, according to the department. The Pfizer vaccine also has full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for those ages 16 and older.
Some Non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an I.D. card, but you don’t have to provide this information and cannot be turned away, according to the department.
To make an appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, you can register online or call the provider directly:
• Abbeville Area Medical Center offers community vaccine clinics every Friday in September (3, 10, 17 and 24) from 7am – 12pm at the Abbeville Farmer’s Market, Livery Stable 116 Trinity St. Abbeville
• PRISMA Health Upstate will offer Pfizer vaccine (ages 12+) at several community vaccination clinics (no appointments needed; walk-ins welcome):
- Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. La Unica, 6119 White Horse Rd., Greenville
- Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m.–noon. Golden View Baptist Church, 400 Boyd St., Fountain Inn
You can also check the most current vaccine clinic information and your most current testing site information.
