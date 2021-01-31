GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - According to DHEC, more than 657,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received by South Carolina with nearly 420,000 doses being administered.
Most of those doses in the state are from the Pfizer vaccine.
A new vaccination site opening on Monday at the Ridge in Laurens by Prisma Health, it will be open Monday thru Friday and is expected to give out 1,240 vaccines a week.
This will be the third high volume vaccination site by Prisma Health, in addition to one in Greenville and Columbia.
The Laurens site will have first dose appointments as well as walk-in availability for second doses and a limited number of first doses.
South Carolina is still in Phase 1A of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
DHEC says that it is hopeful to start phase 1B by early spring, and officials with Prisma Health say they are beginning to prepare for the next phase but add that there are still tens of thousands of people in the first phase that have not gotten their shots yet.
"We have over 120,000 individuals over the age of 70 have signed up for the vaccine, but many of them still do not have access to the vaccine as we have limited supply," said Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force Co-Chair Dr. Saria Saccocio.
More mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are opening up in the Upstate to get more people vaccinated, including one in Laurens on Feb. 1 and one in Anderson on Feb. 8.
But those sites are only intended at this point for people in Phase 1A, which are people over the age of 70, those who live and work in Long-term care facilities, and Healthcare workers.
With more demand than supply, some people in Phase 1A are also not getting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine exactly three weeks after their first.
Doctors say new research shows that there is a window in which you can receive that second shot.
"The CDC has recently released additional information. Now what they are sharing is that they are confident with the efficacy results if the vaccine is received anywhere between the 21 days mark and up to 6 weeks or 42 days. So just in case there is not supply available, or you miss your appointment, or you'd like to reschedule," explained Dr. Saccocio.
DHEC also announced this week that it launched a new COVID-19 vaccine information phone line.
That call line is staffed by nearly 300 people who are available to answer questions about the vaccine or help people find their vaccine providers.
The call line runs seven days a week, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
That number is 1-866-365-8110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.