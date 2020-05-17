CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Driving and riding for Uber will soon be a little different.
Starting May 18, those who use the rideshare app will have to wear a face mask.
The company is focusing on accountability and enforcement.
FOX Carolina spoke with a local driver along Clemson Boulevard who is known in the area for her outgoing personality. Tesshea Adams has driven for about four years, and many love her.
We asked her about the changes and requirements — they aren’t a problem for her.
“Immediately when COVID initially came out, I started wearing a mask. I started from jump just because it is a close quarters in the car, and I have a child who’s asthmatic at home," she told us.
The number of passengers in the car will decrease, too. Riders will no longer be allowed to ride in the front seat.
“Because they want to help us be able to practice social distancing as well. It’s kind of hard to social distance with someone in the front seat. For UberX it used to be a quantity of four people that would be in the car with you, and it is now three so that they can occupy the three seatbelts that’s in the back," she told us.
Uber says these changes will be in place until the end a June. After that, an assessment will take place.
