RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Crews from Buncombe and Rutherford Counties are now battling a wildfire on Shumont Mountain, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue.
The fire has burned around three acres and is currently 30-percent contained.
No homes are in danger at this time, however.
Crews are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
