RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officials believe that the wildfire near Shumont Mountain is contained after crews responded on Tuesday, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue.
Officials said crews responded to the area at around 10:15 a.m. to investigate reports of smoke and ash near Roaring Rock Road and Bald Mountain Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found powerlines down in a residential driveway and could see smoke in the distance.
According to officials, crews located the fire down a slope near a house in Rutherford County. They added that two to three acres were involved in the fire when they arrived. North Carolina Forest Service, Chimney Rock Park, and other fire departments also responded to the area to help. Duke Progress also responded to the scene to work on the downed powerlines.
Crews finished containing the fire by tonight without any injuries or structures being damaged, according to officials. Smaller groups will continue to monitor the area to ensure the fire is fully contained.
Officials said residents in the Shumont and Chimney Rock area may still see or smell smoke.
