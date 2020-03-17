COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Columbia City Council announced that the mayor made the decision to place a curfew on the city for the time being as the nation navigates the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday, Mayor Steve Benjamin declared a state of emergency, issuing a city-wide curfew (Ordinance #2020-031) that will take effect Wednesday, March 18. With the exceptions of persons traveling to and from work, and for healthcare, the curfew restricts travel and public gatherings from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
There are a few others who are exempt from the curfew. They are:
- Police officers
- Firefighters
- Active duty military
- Health care providers
- Public works and utility workers employed by any public utility, the City of Columbia, the Counties of Richland and Lexington, the State of South Carolina and the United States of America
“This was a very difficult decision and not a measure we take lightly,” said Mayor Benjamin. “To get through this current public health crisis and to save lives, it will have to be a collective effort between all of us.”
According to the city council, the emergency curfew can be terminated by the issuance of another ordinance. Otherwise, it will last for 61 days after enactment.
