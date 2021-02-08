GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, CVS Health announced that vaccinations originally scheduled to begin on Feb. 11, have been pushed back a day.
CVS Health says vaccinations will begin on Feb. 12 to ensure in-store availability by the start date.
The pharmacy says vaccines are offered on an appointment-only basis. You can schedule appointments through the CVS Pharmacy app or call (800) 746-7287. Scheduling will open on Friday, Feb. 11.
