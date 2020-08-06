(FOX Carolina) - Country music star Darius Rucker aims to cure the quarantine blues with a new summer anthem to get listeners to relax, mentioning the Palmetto State in a twangy new tune.
Released Thursday, Rucker's "Beers And Sunshine" kicks off with the phrase "Well I ain't gonna work today/ Just wanna sit around and play", a nod to the reality most amidst the COVID-19 pandemic now face, even if many work from home. He then kicks into a loud, joyful proclamation: the only thing he's enjoying is beers and sunshine, bonfires and summertime, and back porch nights in South Carolina. In yet another nod to the stress the pandemic can bring, Rucker sings "Turn on the good times, turn off the TV/Yeah the only BS I need is beers and sunshine."
The mention to South Carolina is appropriate for the Charleston native and University of South Carolina graduate, a swan song for his home state in a yearning for simpler times. Rucker's desire to call up friends to float on a lake, to get "A little buzzed and a little toasted" echoes the sentiments earlier expressed in the song, to be able to escape the troubles of today and enjoy drinks and companionship with others.
Rucker's new song can be streamed or downloaded from various services.
