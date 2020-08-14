GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Before some students start school, they're getting checkups at dentist offices.
“At Smile Place we truly want everyone to feel two things: comfort and safety," Dr. Leanna Shetler said.
She's a pediatric dentist and owner at Smile Place in Greenville County. Now, cleanings come with words of comfort and Personal Protective Equipment- known as PPE.
“We have funny face shields where we turn into frogs, or robots, or princesses. So children forget the fact that there is all this extra PPE," Shetler said.
The office opened in February, but COVID-19 shut it down.
“We took X-rays in the parking lot if we had to, if parents were afraid to come in and their child was in pain," Shetler said.
It reopened in May and in the parking lot, cars turned into waiting rooms and there are COVID screenings and temperature checks before patients enter the building.
“We’ve learned to be resilient, we’ve also learned proper safety precautions in order to keep our Smile Place families super safe," Dr. Matthew Dahar said.
He's also a pediatric dentist and co-owner of Smile Place.
“We really take our time with each and every family and every child," Dahar said.
They sanitize and sterilize equipment and chairs before the next patient moves into a room and they practice social distancing.
“So if one family is here in the open bay we make sure that another family is in one of the private operatories," Dahar said.
All the effort makes parents and patients smile.
