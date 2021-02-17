LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Animal control deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office charged three men with ill treatment of several dogs on Tueday.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 2:30 p.m., animal control deputies responded to a home on North Old Laurens Road after being notified of a puppy being in poor condition and dying due to the puppy's condition.
All animals were said to be dehydrated living in mud, water, and feces. Most were chained and some did not have collars, only padlocked chains around their necks. One dog was chained in an area completely covered in water and is believed to be malnourished. One dog displaying an infected baseball sized abscess in his cheek.
Deputies said two puppies had mutilated non-surgical cropping of their ears. 4 puppies that were approximately 5 months old were in a small enclosure full of feces. These puppies were severely bloated with worms.
All dogs were removed from the premises and given fresh water, food, and beds with blankets at the Laurens County Animal Shelter.
The following individuals were charged:
Stepquevion Aquaris Calwile - Seven counts of Ill Treatment of Animals General and Ill Treatment of Animals with Torture
Cedric Daniel Williams - Ill Treatment of Animals
James Charles Calwile - Ill Treatment of Animals
More news: DNR, deputies, coroner searching for body in Spartanburg County lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.