BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Buncombe County say that 35 detainees tested positive for COVID-19 this week along with 15 detention officers.
The sheriff's office says that a "significant number" of the cases are in post-vaccination detainees and officers, with many of them being asymptomatic or having mild symptoms.
The detainees who tested positive were moved to an isolation unit and are under medical watch, according to deputies.
Detainees who are undergoing medical watch are allowed out once every 48 hours to shower and use the phone, according to the release from Buncombe County deputies.
The sheriff's office says that enhanced cleaning remains in place at the detention center with electrostatic sprayers across their facilities.
