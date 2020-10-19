ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said a detainee at the detention facility in Buncombe Co. has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the sheriff's office, they have worked closely with Buncombe County HHS on contract tracing to determine potential risk of spread after having a detainee test positive.
The BSCO said it has been determined that the risk of community spread is low. No detention officers, detention facility staff or other detainees are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 at this time.
“With their hard work and by tirelessly following the COVID-19 protocols we have implemented, our Detention Officers have worked to prevent community spread within our facility. This is further testament to the dedication these officers have to protect the safety and security of detainees and our community,” said Major Tony Gould of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.
