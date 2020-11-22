COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,066 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional confirmed deaths.
The latest numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases to 193,787 and confirmed deaths to 3,982.
According to the confirmed and probable cases summary, Greenville County reported the highest number of new confirmed cases.
According to DHEC, there are almost 300 testing opportunities available statewide.
