COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 1,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional confirmed death.
The latest numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases to 169,228 and confirmed deaths to 3,687.
Confirmed and probable cases: click here.
Confirmed and probable deaths: click here.
According to DHEC, there are more than 400 testing opportunities available statewide. There are 78 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 347 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.
More news: Pre-Election Day vote surpasses two-thirds of all 2016 ballots cast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.