COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on announced Friday 1,479 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 26 new confirmed deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 191,021 and the total number of confirmed deaths is 3,949.
Out of a statewide total of 11,207 tests reported to DHEC (not including antibody tests), the percent positive rate for the latest round of testing was 13.2 percent.
DHEC also announced that it will begin providing COVID-19 updates with a 24-hour delay beginning on November 27. DHEC says that this will allow for more robust data analysis.
