COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on announced Wednesday 1,612 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new confirmed deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 206,653 and the total number of confirmed deaths is 4,126.
According to the new confirmed summary, Greenville county saw almost 300 new confirmed cases. The new confirmed and probable death summary can be found here.
Out of a statewide total of 7,480 new tests reported to DHEC (not including antibody tests), the percent positive rate for the latest round of testing was 21.6 percent.
MORE NEWS: LIVE: Deadly crash involving State Transport Police blocking Pleasantburg Dr. near E. North St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.