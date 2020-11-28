COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on announced Saturday 1,797 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and no new confirmed deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 201,354 and the total number of confirmed deaths remains at 4,043.
Out of a statewide total of 13,915 tests reported to DHEC (not including antibody tests), the percent positive rate for the latest round of testing was 12.9 percent.
Those wishing to get tested for the coronavirus can find locations by clicking here.
