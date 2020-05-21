COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says one Upstate residents' death has been tied to COVID-19, and 49 new cases are now reported by DHEC in the Upstate.
The agency said in a news release Thursday nine more people have had their deaths attributed to the virus. One of those individuals was an elderly person from Spartanburg County. There were five other elderly patients and three middle-aged individuals across the state.
DHEC says 199 new cases of the virus now bring the current caseload to 9,379. Of those new cases, 47 were reported from the Upstate:
- 5 cases in Anderson County
- 27 cases in Greenville County
- 4 cases in Greenwood County
- 5 cases in Pickens County
- 6 cases in Spartanburg County
The agency announced today they also conducted training for COVID-19 specimen collection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Richland County. All 25 of the military detachment’s EMTs received training in collecting nasal and oral swabs from individuals for COVID-19 testing.
As of May 20, a total of 148,901 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week.
DHEC says there are now more mobile testing opportunities for the virus across the state. Click here to learn more about the 55 mobile clinics scheduled through June 26.
You can also learn more about 145 permanent testing locations at healthcare facilities statewide. Here's where you can find out details.
