COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is distributing 140 thousand at-home rapid Covid-19 tests across South Carolina Monday.
DHEC said to date, the agency ordered more than two million test and has received about 140,000 of them.
We're told the test kits, each containing two tests, has been distributed to DHEC public health departments (PHDs) around the state for community use and will be available for pickup beginning Monday, Jan. 24.
"These at-home rapid tests are easy to use", according to DHEC. "The tests have received emergency use authorization and provide a result in minutes as opposed to hours or days."
South Carolinians can visit DHEC's testing locator to confirm whether their local PHD has at-home rapid tests available.
The agency mentioned that at-home rapid test are in limited supply and residents are not guaranteed a test when attempting to acquire one.
[lol] So, the estimate population of SC as of 2021 is 5.19 mil... Sure, tests are one time use, but it's not like anyone will need more than one test... 2 milion over six weeks should totally be more than enough! [rolleyes]
