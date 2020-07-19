SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina DHEC has announced the latest COVID-19 metrics as of July 19, 2020:
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 2,335 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 19 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths. At this time, we are unable to report the number of hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and the number of patients currently on ventilators. See the Hospital Bed Occupancy section below for more information.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 69,765, probable cases to 221, confirmed deaths to 1138 and 17 probable deaths.
*Today’s case data includes 526 new confirmed cases from July 17 that DHEC received from a private laboratory on July 18.
Confirmed cases: Abbeville (5), Aiken (31), Allendale (8), Anderson (33), Bamberg (32), Barnwell (24), Beaufort (93), Berkeley (120), Calhoun (15), Charleston (338), Cherokee (16), Chester (10), Chesterfield (25), Clarendon (22), Colleton (9), Darlington (37), Dillon (10), Dorchester (148), Edgefield (11), Fairfield (6), Florence (102), Georgetown (29), Greenville (194), Greenwood (21), Hampton (21), Horry (146), Jasper (9), Kershaw (37), Lancaster (24), Laurens (16), Lee (7), Lexington (98), Marion (19), Marlboro (7), McCormick (5), Newberry (23), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (90), Pickens (29), Richland (117), Saluda (11), Spartanburg (91), Sumter (21), Union (8), Williamsburg (43), York (158)
Probable cases: Dorchester (1)
Sixteen of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Darlington (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (1), Richland (2), and Sumter (1) counties, and three of the confirmed deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Anderson (1), Pickens (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties.
Testing in South Carolina
As of yesterday, a total of 626,970 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 12,679 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.4%.
More than 80 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 83 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
