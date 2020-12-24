COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on announced Thursday 2,260 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new confirmed deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 263,392 and the total number of confirmed deaths is now 4,662.
Out of a statewide total of 10,218 tests reported to DHEC (not including antibody tests), the percent positive rate for the latest round of testing was 22.1 percent.
Those wishing to get tested for the coronavirus can find locations by clicking here.
MORE NEWS: Republicans block $2,000 stimulus checks despite Trump demand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.