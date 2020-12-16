COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced an update on the vaccine and the latest numbers for cases.
DHEC said South Carolina has received a total of 42,900 Pfizer vaccines as of Wednesday, which completes the state's first allocation of COVID-19 vaccines.
The federal government is providing additional allocations to states on a weekly basis going forward, and South Carolina is anticipated to receive 200,000-300,000 doses by the end of the year.
To keep up with the most current vaccine information, click here.
The agency reported 2,424 new confirmed cases and 42 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.
The latest numbers bring total number of confirmed cases to 241,471 and confirmed deaths to 4,444.
For details on the new confirmed cases: click here.
For details on the new confirmed deaths: click here.
DHEC said as of Wednesday, a total of 3,183,377 tests have been conducted in the state.
Click here for a testing location near you.
More news: Deputies investigating early morning burglary at Spartanburg County gas station
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.