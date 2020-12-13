Coronavirus generic

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 2,924 new confirmed cases and 44 additional confirmed deaths.

The latest numbers bring total number of confirmed cases to 234,392 and confirmed deaths to 4,387.

DHEC said as of Sunday, a total of 3,096,815 tests have been conducted in the state.

