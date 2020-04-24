COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina health officials say two people from Greenville County are the newest patients to pass away from COVID-19 as total cases in the state climbed past the 5,000 on Friday.
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control says a middle-aged and elderly individual in Greenville County are among the eight new deaths across the state, including patients from Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Kershaw, and Lexington counties. This brings the total number of deaths to 157. A recent death in Florence County has been removed from that count as it's under review to confirm if that person's death was tied to the virus.
The new total of 5,070 cases in South Carolina includes the 168 new cases announced Friday. Of those new cases, 17 are in the Upstate:
- One new case in Abbeville County
- Three cases in Anderson County
- Eight cases in Greenville County
- One case in Greenwood County
- One case in Newberry County
- Three cases in Spartanburg County
While these numbers are daunting, DHEC did also announce that as of April 23, they estimate a 73% recovery rate so far from those who have tested positive for the virus, with 27% of individuals remaining ill. The recovery rate is based on these parameters:
- Those who reported being hospitalized were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 32 days since their illness onset.
- Those who reported not being hospitalized were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 14 days since their illness onset.
- Those where hospitalization status was unknown were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 32 days since their illness onset.
DHEC says they held telebriefings with faith-based leaders and environmental justice advocates, with more than 300 in virtual attendance.
DHEC also says they are working on community outreach and testing efforts to ensure the African-American community gets access to equitable care during the outbreak, along with expanding testing in rural communities. These efforts include:
- Working with churches to help communicate prevention messaging
- Taking our WIC services 100% over-the-phone
- Expanding options in a variety of food categories to address WIC product shortages
- Working with environmental justice advocates to raise awareness
- Increasing availability of public health data to help provide information to assist in decision making
- Partnering with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to reach minority and rural populations across the state
