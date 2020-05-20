COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The same day that South Carolina governor Henry McMaster announced more restrictions lifted on some public venues in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another uptick in COVID-19 cases.
There are now 9,175 recorded cases of the virus in South Carolina after 125 new cases were announced Wednesday. 23 of those new cases are in the Upstate:
- 3 new cases in Anderson County
- 14 new cases in Greenville County
- 3 new cases in Pickens County
- 3 new cases in Spartanburg County
Additionally, eight new deaths have been reported in South Carolina, attributed to the virus. All eight deaths were elderly individuals and were not residing in the Upstate.
DHEC says more than 50 mobile testing events have been scheduled through June 12, 2020, to help underserved and rural communities. You can get more information about these clinics at this link.
DHEC also notes there are 144 permanent facilities performing virus testing across the state. You can find those sites here.
So far, the agency says they've conducted 28,775 tests for COVID-19 in their public labs. 3,222 were positive. A total of 138,238 tests by both DHEC and private labs have been conducted.
