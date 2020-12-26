COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 3,111 new confirmed cases and 74 additional confirmed deaths.
The latest numbers bring total number of confirmed cases to 266,678 and confirmed deaths to 4,736.
For details on the new confirmed cases: click here.
For details on the new confirmed deaths: click here.
DHEC said as of Saturday, a total of 3,487,809 tests have been conducted in the state.
Click here for a testing location near you.
DHEC also mentioned that daily COVID-19 numbers will not be reported on Christmas day or New Year's day. Data
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 2,121 new confirmed cases and 21 additional confirmed deaths.
The latest numbers bring total number of confirmed cases to 255,210 and confirmed deaths to 4,587.
For details on the new confirmed cases: click here.
For details on the new confirmed deaths: click here.
DHEC said as of Saturday, a total of 3,342,677 tests have been conducted in the state.
The agency said there are 158 testing opportunities available statewide. Click here for a testing location near you.
