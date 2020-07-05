COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state.
New data released by the agency reports 1,463 new cases confirmed along with two new probable cases. DHEC also reports eight new confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 44,717, probable cases to 130, confirmed deaths at 813, and probable deaths to 7.
Of the 1,463 new cases, 350 of them were found in the Upstate. Greenville County again saw the highest single-day increase of all counties in the Upstate and in South Carolina:
- 16 cases in Anderson County
- 5 cases in Cherokee County
- 168 cases in Greenville County
- 27 cases in Greenwood County
- 25 cases in Laurens County
- 6 cases in Newberry County
- 12 cases in Oconee County
- 36 cases in Pickens County
- 54 cases in Spartanburg County
- 1 case in Union County
Three of the eight deaths were also found in the Upstate as well: one elderly patient in Greenville County, and two middle-aged patients in Spartanburg County.
As of Saturday, DHEC says a total of 473,543 tests for the virus have been conducted in South Carolina. You can get a full breakdown of those numbers at this link.
8,831 individuals were tested on July 4, 2020, with a percent positive of 16.6%.
DHEC also notes there are more testing efforts happening in rural areas. Click here for information on mobile clinics, and click here for permanent testing facilities.
The agency notes 68.3% of the state's inpatient hospital beds are in use, which totals up to 7,296. Of those beds, 1,251 are occupied by patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation for the virus. 3,387 beds are still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.