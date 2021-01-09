COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,576 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state on Saturday along with 52 confirmed deaths.
Greenville county led the way again for new reported cases, as the county recorded 723 new cases, per DHEC's report. The next closest county was Richland county which recorded 348 new cases.
That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state of South Carolina to 320,105 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 5,267.
Out of a statewide total of 15,046 COVID-19 tests (not including antibody tests), the percent positive rate for South Carolina was 30.4 percent.
