(FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced 169 new cases statewide and 10 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed with COVID-19 to 7,531, and those who have died to 330.
Out of the 10 additional deaths, one of which was an elderly individual in Greenville.
MORE NEWS - Governor McMaster: Phase 2 will take effect on Monday, indoor dining to resume with restrictions
