SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- DHEC has announced the latest COVID-19 case count as of July 31, 2020.
Find the latest press release information from DHEC, below:
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,346 new confirmed cases and 15 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 45 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 88,523 probable cases to 493, confirmed deaths to 1,647, and 65 probable deaths.
One additional case is reported of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. The individual is between the ages of 10-17 from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to six. Learn more about MIS-C here.
Testing in South Carolina
As of yesterday, a total of 755,034 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,065 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.1%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
