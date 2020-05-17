COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says more COVID-19 cases are being reported as the state remains on track to meeting its testing goals.
Per DHEC, the total caseload is now up to 8,816 as of Sunday, with 163 new cases found across the state. There are also five additional deaths in the state; four individuals who passed were elderly, and one was middle aged. None of the deaths happened in the Upstate.
The death toll is now at 385.
Of the 163 new cases, 57 were from the Upstate:
- 1 new case in Abbeville County
- 1 new case in Anderson County
- 38 new cases in Greenville County
- 2 new cases in Pickens County
- 15 new cases in Spartanburg County
DHEC says they're working to test two percent of the state's population, or 110,000 citizens, per month. The agency says they're on track to meet this target by the end of May. As of Sunday, more than 60,000 tests have been conducted for the month.
57 mobile testing sites are scheduled through June 3. To get tested for COVID-19, visit this link to learn where you can go.
As of this morning, 3,798 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,583 are in use, which is a 63.41% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,583 inpatient beds currently used, 392 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.