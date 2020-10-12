COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 584 new confirmed cases and 7 additional confirmed deaths.
The latest numbers bring total number of confirmed cases to 152,242 and confirmed deaths to 3,355.
For more details on the newest cases: click here.
For details on the new confirmed deaths: click here.
The agency said starting Monday, two projection charts previously included on the Testing Data & Projections webpage and the Institute for Health and Metrics and Evaluation's projections are replaced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) forecasting for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. These CDC forecasts and projections include:
- cases (state- and county-level forecasts)
- deaths (state-level forecasts)
- hospitalizations (state-level forecasts)
DHEC mentioned with the expansion of forecasting options by various institutions, the CDC has created a one-stop webpage to allow interested parties to compare several options.
DHEC said the CDC's forecasts are developed independently and shared publicly to help health officials and the public understand how projections compare with each other and how much uncertainty there is about what may happen in the future.
According to DHEC, there are more than 400 testing opportunities available statewide. There are 107 mobile testing events scheduled through November 30 and there are 297 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.
