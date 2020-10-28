COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 636 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 32 additional confirmed deaths.
The latest numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases to 165,477 and confirmed deaths to 3,634.
Confirmed and probable cases: click here.
Confirmed and probable deaths: click here.
According to DHEC, there are nearly 400 testing opportunities available statewide. There are 94 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 295 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.
More news: Belton-Honea Path High School on lockdown due to threat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.