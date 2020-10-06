COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 693 new confirmed cases and 17 additional confirmed deaths.
The latest numbers bring total number of confirmed cases to 147,800 and confirmed deaths to 3,275.
For more details on the newest cases: click here.
For details on the new confirmed deaths: click here.
DHEC said there are 438 testing opportunities available statewide. There are 123 mobile testing events scheduled through November 30 and there are 315 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.
More news: Clemson City council members voted to extend the face mask ordinance
