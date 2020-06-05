COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more cases of COVID-19 reported from across the state, including new cases and deaths in the Upstate region.
DHEC says 447 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state along with 13 new deaths. Eleven of those deaths were in elderly individuals, and two in middle-aged individuals. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 13,453, and deaths up to 538.
Of the elderly deaths, six were in Spartanburg County, and one in Greenville County. Of the two middle-aged deaths, one was in Cherokee County.
Here's the breakdown of the new cases reported in the Upstate:
- Anderson County: 4 cases
- Greenville County: 77 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Laurens County: 1 case
- Newberry County: 4 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 6 cases
- Spartanburg County: 15 cases
In total, 109 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Upstate.
The S.C. State Emergency Response team sent this statement from Dr. Brannon Traxler, the physician consultant for DHEC and a resident of Greenville:
A core purpose of our statewide testing strategy is to help identify hot spots, and it’s working. Through expanded testing efforts, we’ve been able to identify Greenville as a current hot spot in the state, where the number of daily cases has been increased for the past week. For the past six days, Greenville County's daily case counts have been in the 50s to 80s, with an average of 69 new cases reported each day.
When we identify a hot spot, we immediately dig deep and perform more in-depth analysis and research into those areas. This week, for the Greenville area, we’ve determined about half a dozen instances where multiple positive cases were coming from single-family dwellings, most likely meaning that family members had passed the virus among each other.
We’ve also targeted some specific ZIP codes that had numerous cases reported to help identify situations where community spread could be occurring within those areas, and we’ve also learned that roughly 30 percent of recent cases are identifying as Hispanic, so we’ve immediately enhanced our Latino outreach efforts in Greenville this week.
Testing events have been increased in Hispanic communities in Greenville County, along with the ongoing community-wide, drive-thru testing event, which is available to anyone, occurring at the Greenville Convention Center. A mobile clinic is scheduled for tomorrow at Cherrydale Elementary, to focus testing efforts on the Hispanic community; bilingual staff will be present. And the testing events at the Greenville Convention Center, conducted by the Upstate Healthcare Coalition, have been extended for an additional week.
We've held two interviews on Latino radio stations in the Greenville market this week, and we have eight more lined up over the next several weeks. And our DHEC Public Health Offices in the Upstate have reached out to their community partners this week to expand the availability of our Spanish-translated resources and information, which are also available online for download.
DHEC says more mobile clinics for testing have been scheduled through July 2 along with other testing events. Click here for more information.
You can also click here for permanent testing sites across the state.
For more info on COVID-19 in South Carolina, click here.
For mental health resources, click here.
