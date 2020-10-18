DHEC COVID-19 Update

Image provided by SCDHEC.

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 722 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

The latest numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases to 157,394 and confirmed deaths to 3,439.

Confirmed and probable cases: click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: click here.

According to DHEC, there are more than 400 testing opportunities available statewide. There are 155 mobile testing events scheduled through December 2 and there are 313 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities.

More news: Haywood Co. Emergency Services: 120 searchers, K9 unit searching for a missing hiker

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.