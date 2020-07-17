COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Health care facilities in South Carolina may soon see some new faces helping them care for residents amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control joined with SC Labor, Licensing and Regulation's State Board of Nursing to issue a joint order allowing recent nursing graduates temporary authorization to practice, allowing them to help facilities that need staffing assistance. This comes as those recent graduates still face delays in taking the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), which is required for them to be officially licensed, because testing sites remain closed amidst the pandemic. The order doesn't provide a normal license, but rather a pathway for graduates to work temporarily while waiting to take the NCLEX.
“This joint order with the State Board of Nursing is a vital step towards making sure our hospitals, clinics and health care facilities have skilled, newly trained nurses available to assist South Carolinians during this prolonged public health crisis,” said Marshall Taylor, DHEC Acting Director. “Through this joint effort with the State Board of Nursing and LLR, we’re able to ensure that more help is on the way for the care and treatment of patients seeking medical care and treatment.”
“LLR and its Board of Nursing appreciate DHEC working jointly with us to make this happen,” LLR Director Emily Farr said. “We want to do everything we can to make sure that hospitals and other facilities have access to as many health care workers as possible during this public health emergency.”
DHEC says there are more than 85,000 nurses licensed in South Carolina right now, and the joint order could help about 200 current graduates not only find employment, but get them to facilities in need of the most help.
You can view the order online, and click here for the latest on the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.